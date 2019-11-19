HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, the Steam Vents parking lot will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Nov. 18, as the park continues its efforts against little fire ants.
Only the parking lot and the trail from the parking lot to steaming bluff will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.
Detections of the pests have gone down by at least 99 percent since the park began treating the area in February.
- 2019 Honolulu Hale Christmas tree harvested in Hawaii Kai
- United Airlines plane painted with Star Wars designs seen at HNL
- Nightly lane closures on Farrington Highway by Waianae High School from November 18th-22nd
- Steam Vents parking lot to close temporarily Tuesday as park continues efforts against little fire ants
- ‘Bows doomed by cold shooting in 66-53 loss at Illinois