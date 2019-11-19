LIVE NOW /
Watch the KHON2 World Report live

Steam Vents parking lot to close temporarily Tuesday as park continues efforts against little fire ants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, the Steam Vents parking lot will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Nov. 18, as the park continues its efforts against little fire ants.

Only the parking lot and the trail from the parking lot to steaming bluff will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Detections of the pests have gone down by at least 99 percent since the park began treating the area in February.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story