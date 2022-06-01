HONOLULU (KHON2) — This summer, the country will be far more open than previous pandemic years. But even with less restrictions, it’s still expensive out there. According to personal-finance website WalletHub, 29% of Americans are not planning to travel for leisure this year.

Luckily, there are places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation without hurting your wallet. WalletHub found that Hawaii had the best and worst cities for staycations.

To identify the best spots for staycations, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics and three key dimensions: 1) Recreation, 2) Food & Entertainment and 3) Rest & Relaxation. Their data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs.

In WalletHub’s report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations, Honolulu ranked best and Pearl City ranked worst. For advice on making the best of your staycation, experts shared their thoughts on the following key questions:

Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and travel, what are the best ways to enjoy a staycation and keeping safe? What activities can families do locally without breaking the bank? What is the best time of year to have a staycation? In evaluating the best cities for staycations, what are the top five indicators? Does a high vaccination rate make Americans feel it’s safe to engage in travel and leisure activities again?

“A great example of fun activities for families that come at little or no cost is state and national parks,” said Gary L. Deel, adjunct professor at the University of Florida. “Depending on the specific location, many of these attractions are free to visit (that is to say, their operation is funded by taxpayer allocations), and they often offer great hiking, biking, camping, and other recreational opportunities.”

He added that other great options include museums, science centers, gardens and other publicly subsidized offerings that offer cheap or free admission.

Best Places for a Staycation

Overall Rank City Total Score Recreation Food & Entertainment Rest & Relaxation 1 Honolulu, HI 59.40 1 26 5 2 Orlando, FL 57.45 19 1 18 3 Chicago, IL 54.75 5 23 11 4 Fort Lauderdale, FL 54.16 3 42 2 5 Portland, ME 54.00 2 47 8 6 Las Vegas, NV 53.14 14 2 39 7 San Francisco, CA 52.90 6 3 57 8 New York, NY 52.16 4 44 25 9 San Diego, CA 51.83 11 29 7 10 Seattle, WA 51.17 8 14 35 11 Tampa, FL 50.72 31 12 9 12 Charleston, SC 50.46 24 11 20 13 Salt Lake City, UT 50.13 10 27 19 14 Portland, OR 49.31 21 5 66 15 New Orleans, LA 49.20 18 10 52 16 Miami, FL 48.93 29 4 48 17 Cincinnati, OH 48.75 12 16 85 18 Tucson, AZ 47.54 25 17 55 19 Atlanta, GA 47.32 37 7 59 20 Denver, CO 46.85 22 28 50 21 Austin, TX 46.36 40 9 71 22 Pittsburgh, PA 46.26 39 8 83 23 Washington, DC 46.09 9 24 158 24 Minneapolis, MN 45.97 26 56 22 25 Los Angeles, CA 45.65 23 64 27 26 Philadelphia, PA 45.57 7 33 150 27 St. Louis, MO 45.51 49 6 117 28 Albuquerque, NM 45.09 32 21 87 29 Scottsdale, AZ 45.09 59 30 15 30 Madison, WI 44.99 16 70 49 31 Boston, MA 43.78 13 69 111 32 Reno, NV 43.76 80 22 23 33 St. Petersburg, FL 43.59 36 73 28 34 Houston, TX 43.33 47 13 157 35 Tempe, AZ 43.21 45 39 58 36 Nashville, TN 43.17 68 18 51 37 West Valley City, UT 43.17 44 174 1 38 Boise, ID 42.87 57 57 24 39 Rochester, NY 42.78 72 20 119 40 Burlington, VT 42.76 17 98 36 41 Omaha, NE 42.21 30 66 97 42 Milwaukee, WI 41.92 28 43 148 43 Norfolk, VA 41.91 38 97 30 44 Sacramento, CA 41.80 69 36 45 45 San Antonio, TX 41.55 67 19 131 46 Virginia Beach, VA 41.54 65 84 16 47 Columbia, SC 41.44 154 15 69 48 El Paso, TX 41.42 81 68 13 49 Jacksonville, FL 41.38 34 59 123 50 Chattanooga, TN 41.08 71 35 101 51 Cleveland, OH 40.99 41 67 99 52 Springfield, MO 40.42 145 34 56 53 Missoula, MT 40.17 53 127 21 54 Knoxville, TN 40.13 107 31 88 55 Baltimore, MD 40.04 35 49 167 56 Columbus, OH 39.95 70 50 79 57 Garden Grove, CA 39.82 20 151 14 58 Colorado Springs, CO 39.59 79 37 93 59 Sioux Falls, SD 39.58 164 79 12 60 Fargo, ND 38.85 141 38 86 61 Cape Coral, FL 38.79 43 144 26 62 Wilmington, DE 38.72 109 91 31 63 Lincoln, NE 38.62 77 71 68 64 Grand Rapids, MI 38.50 73 78 102 65 Louisville, KY 38.45 46 48 180 66 Buffalo, NY 38.41 48 58 174 67 South Burlington, VT 38.40 54 145 32 68 Providence, RI 38.33 58 62 155 69 Overland Park, KS 38.28 130 115 17 70 Akron, OH 38.25 116 93 33 71 Raleigh, NC 38.11 96 46 73 72 Lexington-Fayette, KY 38.08 117 81 29 73 Huntington Beach, CA 38.01 27 157 37 74 Phoenix, AZ 37.86 75 63 129 75 Tacoma, WA 37.81 127 53 98 76 Richmond, VA 37.78 55 25 182 77 Rapid City, SD 37.70 112 61 72 78 Cedar Rapids, IA 37.62 126 102 38 79 Charlotte, NC 37.55 85 52 106 79 Billings, MT 37.55 122 83 64 81 Kansas City, MO 37.54 88 76 76 82 Las Cruces, NM 37.38 148 146 3 83 St. Paul, MN 37.19 52 112 141 84 Spokane, WA 37.16 86 75 84 85 Glendale, CA 37.06 33 149 47 86 Gulfport, MS 37.03 110 101 43 87 Tulsa, OK 36.98 120 51 63 88 Dallas, TX 36.93 74 60 162 89 Huntsville, AL 36.81 152 94 41 90 Amarillo, TX 36.41 161 65 120 91 Toledo, OH 36.31 97 85 75 92 Glendale, AZ 36.09 76 114 78 93 Juneau, AK 36.08 15 138 159 94 Oklahoma City, OK 36.00 140 40 92 95 Corpus Christi, TX 35.90 93 108 61 96 Durham, NC 35.80 133 45 103 97 Plano, TX 35.79 62 121 128 98 Anchorage, AK 35.78 50 87 181 99 Pembroke Pines, FL 35.70 61 147 60 100 Aurora, IL 35.69 51 162 34 101 Aurora, CO 35.62 56 129 134 102 Oceanside, CA 35.60 63 133 80 103 Chandler, AZ 35.44 123 74 77 104 Henderson, NV 35.41 78 141 44 105 Long Beach, CA 35.34 66 131 114 106 Indianapolis, IN 35.30 103 41 175 107 Irvine, CA 35.23 42 150 146 108 Bismarck, ND 35.01 87 118 109 109 Laredo, TX 35.00 121 172 4 110 Birmingham, AL 34.91 147 54 164 111 Shreveport, LA 34.81 166 89 95 112 Columbia, MD 34.77 165 170 6 113 Vancouver, WA 34.70 113 90 145 114 Greensboro, NC 34.55 125 77 126 115 Mesa, AZ 34.52 102 92 115 115 Baton Rouge, LA 34.52 105 55 173 117 Worcester, MA 34.22 89 119 133 118 Huntington, WV 34.18 94 152 46 119 Salem, OR 34.00 132 96 136 120 San Jose, CA 33.82 83 125 135 121 Des Moines, IA 33.78 143 72 132 122 Jackson, MS 33.67 181 100 82 123 Wichita, KS 33.57 150 32 168 124 Mobile, AL 33.56 174 88 138 125 Modesto, CA 33.48 155 117 89 126 Lewiston, ME 33.35 101 164 42 127 Peoria, AZ 33.22 82 161 67 128 Augusta, GA 33.21 176 110 94 129 Winston-Salem, NC 33.18 151 103 65 130 Fresno, CA 33.18 139 95 122 131 Fayetteville, NC 33.12 173 122 91 132 Fort Worth, TX 33.12 135 80 156 133 New Haven, CT 32.93 144 124 100 134 Charleston, WV 32.84 162 135 74 135 Brownsville, TX 32.70 180 171 10 136 Stockton, CA 32.68 138 123 96 137 Oakland, CA 32.68 92 105 176 138 Nampa, ID 32.66 111 168 40 139 Detroit, MI 32.47 98 106 170 139 Little Rock, AR 32.47 158 111 140 141 Jersey City, NJ 32.47 129 126 105 142 Port St. Lucie, FL 32.25 171 107 113 143 Fort Smith, AR 32.22 137 156 54 144 Bakersfield, CA 32.09 172 82 125 145 Tallahassee, FL 32.01 175 86 166 146 Hialeah, FL 31.85 106 154 81 147 Nashua, NH 31.77 115 159 70 148 Manchester, NH 31.77 124 140 121 149 Anaheim, CA 31.73 159 99 104 150 Newport News, VA 31.27 168 116 154 151 Santa Ana, CA 31.10 128 142 108 152 Memphis, TN 30.99 136 109 165 153 Yonkers, NY 30.99 64 178 53 154 Santa Rosa, CA 30.97 95 164 110 155 Bridgeport, CT 30.91 60 158 144 156 Chesapeake, VA 30.83 90 143 163 157 Grand Prairie, TX 30.80 108 176 62 158 Warwick, RI 30.79 91 166 127 159 Columbus, GA 30.75 179 128 112 160 Santa Clarita, CA 30.72 118 163 107 161 Casper, WY 30.67 156 148 118 162 Lubbock, TX 30.59 134 113 172 163 Riverside, CA 29.97 131 137 149 164 Dover, DE 29.96 99 153 161 165 Arlington, TX 29.92 157 120 160 166 Gilbert, AZ 29.88 146 130 147 167 Fort Wayne, IN 29.72 167 104 169 168 Cheyenne, WY 29.63 119 139 171 169 Montgomery, AL 29.59 177 134 151 170 Ontario, CA 29.55 84 177 116 171 Newark, NJ 29.49 114 136 177 172 San Bernardino, CA 28.62 169 159 90 173 Fremont, CA 27.87 160 155 139 174 Garland, TX 27.84 142 173 124 175 Irving, TX 27.75 153 132 178 176 Fontana, CA 27.16 100 179 142 177 North Las Vegas, NV 27.04 149 175 137 178 Oxnard, CA 26.51 104 181 152 179 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 26.30 178 167 143 180 Moreno Valley, CA 26.16 170 180 130 181 Chula Vista, CA 24.17 163 169 179 182 Pearl City, HI 21.93 182 182 153 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research, The Trust for Public Land, League of American Bicyclists, Walk Score, Yelp, GolfLink, TripAdvisor, Expatistan, Eventbrite, Numbeo, Areavibes, ImproveNet, MassageBook, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and WalletHub research.