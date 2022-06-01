HONOLULU (KHON2) — This summer, the country will be far more open than previous pandemic years. But even with less restrictions, it’s still expensive out there. According to personal-finance website WalletHub, 29% of Americans are not planning to travel for leisure this year.
Luckily, there are places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation without hurting your wallet. WalletHub found that Hawaii had the best and worst cities for staycations.
To identify the best spots for staycations, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics and three key dimensions: 1) Recreation, 2) Food & Entertainment and 3) Rest & Relaxation. Their data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs.
In WalletHub’s report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations, Honolulu ranked best and Pearl City ranked worst. For advice on making the best of your staycation, experts shared their thoughts on the following key questions:
- Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and travel, what are the best ways to enjoy a staycation and keeping safe?
- What activities can families do locally without breaking the bank?
- What is the best time of year to have a staycation?
- In evaluating the best cities for staycations, what are the top five indicators?
- Does a high vaccination rate make Americans feel it’s safe to engage in travel and leisure activities again?
“A great example of fun activities for families that come at little or no cost is state and national parks,” said Gary L. Deel, adjunct professor at the University of Florida. “Depending on the specific location, many of these attractions are free to visit (that is to say, their operation is funded by taxpayer allocations), and they often offer great hiking, biking, camping, and other recreational opportunities.”
He added that other great options include museums, science centers, gardens and other publicly subsidized offerings that offer cheap or free admission.
Best Places for a Staycation
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Recreation
|Food & Entertainment
|Rest & Relaxation
|1
|Honolulu, HI
|59.40
|1
|26
|5
|2
|Orlando, FL
|57.45
|19
|1
|18
|3
|Chicago, IL
|54.75
|5
|23
|11
|4
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|54.16
|3
|42
|2
|5
|Portland, ME
|54.00
|2
|47
|8
|6
|Las Vegas, NV
|53.14
|14
|2
|39
|7
|San Francisco, CA
|52.90
|6
|3
|57
|8
|New York, NY
|52.16
|4
|44
|25
|9
|San Diego, CA
|51.83
|11
|29
|7
|10
|Seattle, WA
|51.17
|8
|14
|35
|11
|Tampa, FL
|50.72
|31
|12
|9
|12
|Charleston, SC
|50.46
|24
|11
|20
|13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|50.13
|10
|27
|19
|14
|Portland, OR
|49.31
|21
|5
|66
|15
|New Orleans, LA
|49.20
|18
|10
|52
|16
|Miami, FL
|48.93
|29
|4
|48
|17
|Cincinnati, OH
|48.75
|12
|16
|85
|18
|Tucson, AZ
|47.54
|25
|17
|55
|19
|Atlanta, GA
|47.32
|37
|7
|59
|20
|Denver, CO
|46.85
|22
|28
|50
|21
|Austin, TX
|46.36
|40
|9
|71
|22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|46.26
|39
|8
|83
|23
|Washington, DC
|46.09
|9
|24
|158
|24
|Minneapolis, MN
|45.97
|26
|56
|22
|25
|Los Angeles, CA
|45.65
|23
|64
|27
|26
|Philadelphia, PA
|45.57
|7
|33
|150
|27
|St. Louis, MO
|45.51
|49
|6
|117
|28
|Albuquerque, NM
|45.09
|32
|21
|87
|29
|Scottsdale, AZ
|45.09
|59
|30
|15
|30
|Madison, WI
|44.99
|16
|70
|49
|31
|Boston, MA
|43.78
|13
|69
|111
|32
|Reno, NV
|43.76
|80
|22
|23
|33
|St. Petersburg, FL
|43.59
|36
|73
|28
|34
|Houston, TX
|43.33
|47
|13
|157
|35
|Tempe, AZ
|43.21
|45
|39
|58
|36
|Nashville, TN
|43.17
|68
|18
|51
|37
|West Valley City, UT
|43.17
|44
|174
|1
|38
|Boise, ID
|42.87
|57
|57
|24
|39
|Rochester, NY
|42.78
|72
|20
|119
|40
|Burlington, VT
|42.76
|17
|98
|36
|41
|Omaha, NE
|42.21
|30
|66
|97
|42
|Milwaukee, WI
|41.92
|28
|43
|148
|43
|Norfolk, VA
|41.91
|38
|97
|30
|44
|Sacramento, CA
|41.80
|69
|36
|45
|45
|San Antonio, TX
|41.55
|67
|19
|131
|46
|Virginia Beach, VA
|41.54
|65
|84
|16
|47
|Columbia, SC
|41.44
|154
|15
|69
|48
|El Paso, TX
|41.42
|81
|68
|13
|49
|Jacksonville, FL
|41.38
|34
|59
|123
|50
|Chattanooga, TN
|41.08
|71
|35
|101
|51
|Cleveland, OH
|40.99
|41
|67
|99
|52
|Springfield, MO
|40.42
|145
|34
|56
|53
|Missoula, MT
|40.17
|53
|127
|21
|54
|Knoxville, TN
|40.13
|107
|31
|88
|55
|Baltimore, MD
|40.04
|35
|49
|167
|56
|Columbus, OH
|39.95
|70
|50
|79
|57
|Garden Grove, CA
|39.82
|20
|151
|14
|58
|Colorado Springs, CO
|39.59
|79
|37
|93
|59
|Sioux Falls, SD
|39.58
|164
|79
|12
|60
|Fargo, ND
|38.85
|141
|38
|86
|61
|Cape Coral, FL
|38.79
|43
|144
|26
|62
|Wilmington, DE
|38.72
|109
|91
|31
|63
|Lincoln, NE
|38.62
|77
|71
|68
|64
|Grand Rapids, MI
|38.50
|73
|78
|102
|65
|Louisville, KY
|38.45
|46
|48
|180
|66
|Buffalo, NY
|38.41
|48
|58
|174
|67
|South Burlington, VT
|38.40
|54
|145
|32
|68
|Providence, RI
|38.33
|58
|62
|155
|69
|Overland Park, KS
|38.28
|130
|115
|17
|70
|Akron, OH
|38.25
|116
|93
|33
|71
|Raleigh, NC
|38.11
|96
|46
|73
|72
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|38.08
|117
|81
|29
|73
|Huntington Beach, CA
|38.01
|27
|157
|37
|74
|Phoenix, AZ
|37.86
|75
|63
|129
|75
|Tacoma, WA
|37.81
|127
|53
|98
|76
|Richmond, VA
|37.78
|55
|25
|182
|77
|Rapid City, SD
|37.70
|112
|61
|72
|78
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|37.62
|126
|102
|38
|79
|Charlotte, NC
|37.55
|85
|52
|106
|79
|Billings, MT
|37.55
|122
|83
|64
|81
|Kansas City, MO
|37.54
|88
|76
|76
|82
|Las Cruces, NM
|37.38
|148
|146
|3
|83
|St. Paul, MN
|37.19
|52
|112
|141
|84
|Spokane, WA
|37.16
|86
|75
|84
|85
|Glendale, CA
|37.06
|33
|149
|47
|86
|Gulfport, MS
|37.03
|110
|101
|43
|87
|Tulsa, OK
|36.98
|120
|51
|63
|88
|Dallas, TX
|36.93
|74
|60
|162
|89
|Huntsville, AL
|36.81
|152
|94
|41
|90
|Amarillo, TX
|36.41
|161
|65
|120
|91
|Toledo, OH
|36.31
|97
|85
|75
|92
|Glendale, AZ
|36.09
|76
|114
|78
|93
|Juneau, AK
|36.08
|15
|138
|159
|94
|Oklahoma City, OK
|36.00
|140
|40
|92
|95
|Corpus Christi, TX
|35.90
|93
|108
|61
|96
|Durham, NC
|35.80
|133
|45
|103
|97
|Plano, TX
|35.79
|62
|121
|128
|98
|Anchorage, AK
|35.78
|50
|87
|181
|99
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|35.70
|61
|147
|60
|100
|Aurora, IL
|35.69
|51
|162
|34
|101
|Aurora, CO
|35.62
|56
|129
|134
|102
|Oceanside, CA
|35.60
|63
|133
|80
|103
|Chandler, AZ
|35.44
|123
|74
|77
|104
|Henderson, NV
|35.41
|78
|141
|44
|105
|Long Beach, CA
|35.34
|66
|131
|114
|106
|Indianapolis, IN
|35.30
|103
|41
|175
|107
|Irvine, CA
|35.23
|42
|150
|146
|108
|Bismarck, ND
|35.01
|87
|118
|109
|109
|Laredo, TX
|35.00
|121
|172
|4
|110
|Birmingham, AL
|34.91
|147
|54
|164
|111
|Shreveport, LA
|34.81
|166
|89
|95
|112
|Columbia, MD
|34.77
|165
|170
|6
|113
|Vancouver, WA
|34.70
|113
|90
|145
|114
|Greensboro, NC
|34.55
|125
|77
|126
|115
|Mesa, AZ
|34.52
|102
|92
|115
|115
|Baton Rouge, LA
|34.52
|105
|55
|173
|117
|Worcester, MA
|34.22
|89
|119
|133
|118
|Huntington, WV
|34.18
|94
|152
|46
|119
|Salem, OR
|34.00
|132
|96
|136
|120
|San Jose, CA
|33.82
|83
|125
|135
|121
|Des Moines, IA
|33.78
|143
|72
|132
|122
|Jackson, MS
|33.67
|181
|100
|82
|123
|Wichita, KS
|33.57
|150
|32
|168
|124
|Mobile, AL
|33.56
|174
|88
|138
|125
|Modesto, CA
|33.48
|155
|117
|89
|126
|Lewiston, ME
|33.35
|101
|164
|42
|127
|Peoria, AZ
|33.22
|82
|161
|67
|128
|Augusta, GA
|33.21
|176
|110
|94
|129
|Winston-Salem, NC
|33.18
|151
|103
|65
|130
|Fresno, CA
|33.18
|139
|95
|122
|131
|Fayetteville, NC
|33.12
|173
|122
|91
|132
|Fort Worth, TX
|33.12
|135
|80
|156
|133
|New Haven, CT
|32.93
|144
|124
|100
|134
|Charleston, WV
|32.84
|162
|135
|74
|135
|Brownsville, TX
|32.70
|180
|171
|10
|136
|Stockton, CA
|32.68
|138
|123
|96
|137
|Oakland, CA
|32.68
|92
|105
|176
|138
|Nampa, ID
|32.66
|111
|168
|40
|139
|Detroit, MI
|32.47
|98
|106
|170
|139
|Little Rock, AR
|32.47
|158
|111
|140
|141
|Jersey City, NJ
|32.47
|129
|126
|105
|142
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|32.25
|171
|107
|113
|143
|Fort Smith, AR
|32.22
|137
|156
|54
|144
|Bakersfield, CA
|32.09
|172
|82
|125
|145
|Tallahassee, FL
|32.01
|175
|86
|166
|146
|Hialeah, FL
|31.85
|106
|154
|81
|147
|Nashua, NH
|31.77
|115
|159
|70
|148
|Manchester, NH
|31.77
|124
|140
|121
|149
|Anaheim, CA
|31.73
|159
|99
|104
|150
|Newport News, VA
|31.27
|168
|116
|154
|151
|Santa Ana, CA
|31.10
|128
|142
|108
|152
|Memphis, TN
|30.99
|136
|109
|165
|153
|Yonkers, NY
|30.99
|64
|178
|53
|154
|Santa Rosa, CA
|30.97
|95
|164
|110
|155
|Bridgeport, CT
|30.91
|60
|158
|144
|156
|Chesapeake, VA
|30.83
|90
|143
|163
|157
|Grand Prairie, TX
|30.80
|108
|176
|62
|158
|Warwick, RI
|30.79
|91
|166
|127
|159
|Columbus, GA
|30.75
|179
|128
|112
|160
|Santa Clarita, CA
|30.72
|118
|163
|107
|161
|Casper, WY
|30.67
|156
|148
|118
|162
|Lubbock, TX
|30.59
|134
|113
|172
|163
|Riverside, CA
|29.97
|131
|137
|149
|164
|Dover, DE
|29.96
|99
|153
|161
|165
|Arlington, TX
|29.92
|157
|120
|160
|166
|Gilbert, AZ
|29.88
|146
|130
|147
|167
|Fort Wayne, IN
|29.72
|167
|104
|169
|168
|Cheyenne, WY
|29.63
|119
|139
|171
|169
|Montgomery, AL
|29.59
|177
|134
|151
|170
|Ontario, CA
|29.55
|84
|177
|116
|171
|Newark, NJ
|29.49
|114
|136
|177
|172
|San Bernardino, CA
|28.62
|169
|159
|90
|173
|Fremont, CA
|27.87
|160
|155
|139
|174
|Garland, TX
|27.84
|142
|173
|124
|175
|Irving, TX
|27.75
|153
|132
|178
|176
|Fontana, CA
|27.16
|100
|179
|142
|177
|North Las Vegas, NV
|27.04
|149
|175
|137
|178
|Oxnard, CA
|26.51
|104
|181
|152
|179
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|26.30
|178
|167
|143
|180
|Moreno Valley, CA
|26.16
|170
|180
|130
|181
|Chula Vista, CA
|24.17
|163
|169
|179
|182
|Pearl City, HI
|21.93
|182
|182
|153
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research, The Trust for Public Land, League of American Bicyclists, Walk Score, Yelp, GolfLink, TripAdvisor, Expatistan, Eventbrite, Numbeo, Areavibes, ImproveNet, MassageBook, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and WalletHub research.