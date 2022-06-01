HONOLULU (KHON2) — This summer, the country will be far more open than previous pandemic years. But even with less restrictions, it’s still expensive out there. According to personal-finance website WalletHub, 29% of Americans are not planning to travel for leisure this year.

Luckily, there are places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation without hurting your wallet. WalletHub found that Hawaii had the best and worst cities for staycations.

To identify the best spots for staycations, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics and three key dimensions: 1) Recreation, 2) Food & Entertainment and 3) Rest & Relaxation. Their data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs.

In WalletHub’s report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations, Honolulu ranked best and Pearl City ranked worst. For advice on making the best of your staycation, experts shared their thoughts on the following key questions:

  1. Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and travel, what are the best ways to enjoy a staycation and keeping safe?
  2. What activities can families do locally without breaking the bank?
  3. What is the best time of year to have a staycation?
  4. In evaluating the best cities for staycations, what are the top five indicators?
  5. Does a high vaccination rate make Americans feel it’s safe to engage in travel and leisure activities again?

“A great example of fun activities for families that come at little or no cost is state and national parks,” said Gary L. Deel, adjunct professor at the University of Florida. “Depending on the specific location, many of these attractions are free to visit (that is to say, their operation is funded by taxpayer allocations), and they often offer great hiking, biking, camping, and other recreational opportunities.”

He added that other great options include museums, science centers, gardens and other publicly subsidized offerings that offer cheap or free admission.

Best Places for a Staycation

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Recreation Food & Entertainment Rest & Relaxation 
1Honolulu, HI59.401265
2Orlando, FL57.4519118
3Chicago, IL54.7552311
4Fort Lauderdale, FL54.163422
5Portland, ME54.002478
6Las Vegas, NV53.1414239
7San Francisco, CA52.906357
8New York, NY52.1644425
9San Diego, CA51.8311297
10Seattle, WA51.1781435
11Tampa, FL50.7231129
12Charleston, SC50.46241120
13Salt Lake City, UT50.13102719
14Portland, OR49.3121566
15New Orleans, LA49.20181052
16Miami, FL48.9329448
17Cincinnati, OH48.75121685
18Tucson, AZ47.54251755
19Atlanta, GA47.3237759
20Denver, CO46.85222850
21Austin, TX46.3640971
22Pittsburgh, PA46.2639883
23Washington, DC46.09924158
24Minneapolis, MN45.97265622
25Los Angeles, CA45.65236427
26Philadelphia, PA45.57733150
27St. Louis, MO45.51496117
28Albuquerque, NM45.09322187
29Scottsdale, AZ45.09593015
30Madison, WI44.99167049
31Boston, MA43.781369111
32Reno, NV43.76802223
33St. Petersburg, FL43.59367328
34Houston, TX43.334713157
35Tempe, AZ43.21453958
36Nashville, TN43.17681851
37West Valley City, UT43.17441741
38Boise, ID42.87575724
39Rochester, NY42.787220119
40Burlington, VT42.76179836
41Omaha, NE42.21306697
42Milwaukee, WI41.922843148
43Norfolk, VA41.91389730
44Sacramento, CA41.80693645
45San Antonio, TX41.556719131
46Virginia Beach, VA41.54658416
47Columbia, SC41.441541569
48El Paso, TX41.42816813
49Jacksonville, FL41.383459123
50Chattanooga, TN41.087135101
51Cleveland, OH40.99416799
52Springfield, MO40.421453456
53Missoula, MT40.175312721
54Knoxville, TN40.131073188
55Baltimore, MD40.043549167
56Columbus, OH39.95705079
57Garden Grove, CA39.822015114
58Colorado Springs, CO39.59793793
59Sioux Falls, SD39.581647912
60Fargo, ND38.851413886
61Cape Coral, FL38.794314426
62Wilmington, DE38.721099131
63Lincoln, NE38.62777168
64Grand Rapids, MI38.507378102
65Louisville, KY38.454648180
66Buffalo, NY38.414858174
67South Burlington, VT38.405414532
68Providence, RI38.335862155
69Overland Park, KS38.2813011517
70Akron, OH38.251169333
71Raleigh, NC38.11964673
72Lexington-Fayette, KY38.081178129
73Huntington Beach, CA38.012715737
74Phoenix, AZ37.867563129
75Tacoma, WA37.811275398
76Richmond, VA37.785525182
77Rapid City, SD37.701126172
78Cedar Rapids, IA37.6212610238
79Charlotte, NC37.558552106
79Billings, MT37.551228364
81Kansas City, MO37.54887676
82Las Cruces, NM37.381481463
83St. Paul, MN37.1952112141
84Spokane, WA37.16867584
85Glendale, CA37.063314947
86Gulfport, MS37.0311010143
87Tulsa, OK36.981205163
88Dallas, TX36.937460162
89Huntsville, AL36.811529441
90Amarillo, TX36.4116165120
91Toledo, OH36.31978575
92Glendale, AZ36.097611478
93Juneau, AK36.0815138159
94Oklahoma City, OK36.001404092
95Corpus Christi, TX35.909310861
96Durham, NC35.8013345103
97Plano, TX35.7962121128
98Anchorage, AK35.785087181
99Pembroke Pines, FL35.706114760
100Aurora, IL35.695116234
101Aurora, CO35.6256129134
102Oceanside, CA35.606313380
103Chandler, AZ35.441237477
104Henderson, NV35.417814144
105Long Beach, CA35.3466131114
106Indianapolis, IN35.3010341175
107Irvine, CA35.2342150146
108Bismarck, ND35.0187118109
109Laredo, TX35.001211724
110Birmingham, AL34.9114754164
111Shreveport, LA34.811668995
112Columbia, MD34.771651706
113Vancouver, WA34.7011390145
114Greensboro, NC34.5512577126
115Mesa, AZ34.5210292115
115Baton Rouge, LA34.5210555173
117Worcester, MA34.2289119133
118Huntington, WV34.189415246
119Salem, OR34.0013296136
120San Jose, CA33.8283125135
121Des Moines, IA33.7814372132
122Jackson, MS33.6718110082
123Wichita, KS33.5715032168
124Mobile, AL33.5617488138
125Modesto, CA33.4815511789
126Lewiston, ME33.3510116442
127Peoria, AZ33.228216167
128Augusta, GA33.2117611094
129Winston-Salem, NC33.1815110365
130Fresno, CA33.1813995122
131Fayetteville, NC33.1217312291
132Fort Worth, TX33.1213580156
133New Haven, CT32.93144124100
134Charleston, WV32.8416213574
135Brownsville, TX32.7018017110
136Stockton, CA32.6813812396
137Oakland, CA32.6892105176
138Nampa, ID32.6611116840
139Detroit, MI32.4798106170
139Little Rock, AR32.47158111140
141Jersey City, NJ32.47129126105
142Port St. Lucie, FL32.25171107113
143Fort Smith, AR32.2213715654
144Bakersfield, CA32.0917282125
145Tallahassee, FL32.0117586166
146Hialeah, FL31.8510615481
147Nashua, NH31.7711515970
148Manchester, NH31.77124140121
149Anaheim, CA31.7315999104
150Newport News, VA31.27168116154
151Santa Ana, CA31.10128142108
152Memphis, TN30.99136109165
153Yonkers, NY30.996417853
154Santa Rosa, CA30.9795164110
155Bridgeport, CT30.9160158144
156Chesapeake, VA30.8390143163
157Grand Prairie, TX30.8010817662
158Warwick, RI30.7991166127
159Columbus, GA30.75179128112
160Santa Clarita, CA30.72118163107
161Casper, WY30.67156148118
162Lubbock, TX30.59134113172
163Riverside, CA29.97131137149
164Dover, DE29.9699153161
165Arlington, TX29.92157120160
166Gilbert, AZ29.88146130147
167Fort Wayne, IN29.72167104169
168Cheyenne, WY29.63119139171
169Montgomery, AL29.59177134151
170Ontario, CA29.5584177116
171Newark, NJ29.49114136177
172San Bernardino, CA28.6216915990
173Fremont, CA27.87160155139
174Garland, TX27.84142173124
175Irving, TX27.75153132178
176Fontana, CA27.16100179142
177North Las Vegas, NV27.04149175137
178Oxnard, CA26.51104181152
179Rancho Cucamonga, CA26.30178167143
180Moreno Valley, CA26.16170180130
181Chula Vista, CA24.17163169179
182Pearl City, HI21.93182182153
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research, The Trust for Public Land, League of American Bicyclists, Walk Score, Yelp, GolfLink, TripAdvisor, Expatistan, Eventbrite, Numbeo, Areavibes, ImproveNet, MassageBook, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and WalletHub research.