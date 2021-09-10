Staycations for Healthcare Heros

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tourism officials are trying to turn empty hotel rooms, into something positive.

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association announced a new program that will provide two-night staycations for local doctors, nurses and clinical staff.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Mufi Hannemann, HLTA’s president said the “Hotels For Healthcare Heroes” (HFHH) program is a way to show appreciation to the group of medical professionals who have been working day and night throughout this pandemic.

“Let’s show our aloha, let’s show our mahalo,” Hannemann said. “Let’s make sure that we can provide some needed rest and relaxation for our healthcare professionals to recharge their batteries to be able to decompress so that they are rested and they’ll be at their best when they’re working in the hospitals and clinics.”

According to HTLA, the HFHH program will begin on the weekend of Sept. 17, and will run every weekend through the end of October.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Hospital administrators will choose the participants, and will work with the HLTA and Healthcare Association of Hawaii to make reservations.