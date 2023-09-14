HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Monday, a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle was found in a bag of compost at a big-box store on Maui leading to the question of what the status of this invasive pest is being that this year has been the first year we have seen its presence on multiple islands.

So, we are here at the state Department of Agriculture to find out more.

I would like to introduce the Acting Plant Pest Control Manager for the Department of Agriculture, we are here with Darcy Oishi.

I am speaking from someone’s point of view who doesn’t know anything about these beetles.

A dead beetle was found on Maui but are there any live beetles that have been found?

“So far at this point, we haven’t found any live beetles but what we have found at a big-box store is concerning that there is a chance that they are there, and the department is looking into it to take an aggressive stance,” says Oishi.

I understand earlier this year that beetles were found on the island of Kauai as well.

So, at this point, is it just those three islands that are being under the microscope?

“Correct. We know we have infestations on Oahu and Kauai, and we have strong suspicions that Maui may be infested also,” says Oishi.

We see them all over the place, those big black boxes dangling from the trees.

Can you give clarification that those are not actually helping to eradicate the beetles but more so to find out where they are?

“Correct. Those are traps and we maintain those traps as a part of our detection and monitoring tool,” says Oishi.

“So, it gives us an idea of what the population and density is like in any area. It is not effective enough to actually serve as an eradication tool but just really give us a pulse check of what is happening in the community.”

I know this beetle was first found in 2013 so it has been 10 years thus far.

What is the status of the beetle here on Oahu?

“So, after the detection in 2013, we did a real good job at managing the beetle for about 7 years and then the population started getting out of control,” says Oishi.

For us at home, what can we do to contribute to your efforts of either controlling it here on Oahu or preventing it from going to other islands?

“Well, one of the things that we have learned for the past 9 years is that green waste management is a real key factor in managing the beetle,” says Oishi.

“So, managing your green waste, all your opala, process it, turn it over, make sure you don’t have things just randomly lying around aging in place, decaying in place. That is actually a big cornerstone in the effort to control the beetle. If you see the beetle or you have suspicions, be proactive, let the department know by calling 808-643-PEST or reporting to crbhawaii.org and educate yourself.”

So, as you are monitoring your green waste, be sure to monitor your yard as well as coconut rhinoceros beetles are a serious pest to palm trees, in particular coconut palms.

