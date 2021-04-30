Statewide siren and emergency alert system test scheduled for Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Monday, May 3, at 11:45 a.m.

All outdoor warning sirens across the state will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal.

A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding. There will be no exercise or drill.

These sirens are used to notify the public during emergencies. If you hear the siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow instructions provided by official government channels via the local radio, television broadcast, and/or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Residents near Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nānākuli, Kapolei and Ewa Beach. The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues: