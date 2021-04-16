State’s unemployment rate higher than national average

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s unemployment rate is still higher than the national average.

The Hawaii State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) reports that the job-less rate for March stood at 9%.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Across the state, 590,800 were employed and 58,750 unemployed in March for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 649,550.

As for unemployment claims, the state’s labor department reports more than 3,500 initial claims were filed in March, indicating a drop of more than 11,000 compared to this time last year.

The national unemployment rate was 6% in March.