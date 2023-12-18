HONOLULU (KHON2) — Disaster preparedness and mitigation are among Governor Josh Green’s priorities.

Gov. Green is proposing adding millions of dollars in the state’s supplemental budget to create new positions to combat wildfires response throughout the state.

The unexpected Maui wildfire disaster shifting priorities and funding in Gov. Green’s supplemental budget.

Adjusting the fiscal year 2025 budget by another billion dollars totaling a request to $19.2 billion dollars.

“So that means a lot of appropriations that we haven’t seen before positions that will fight fires, positions that will preplace equipment positions that will cut road for us, fire escape but again that’s statewide that’s not just disaster recovery,” said Gov. Green.

Part of the supplemental budget looks to add 20 full-time brushfire mitigation positions under Hawaii Emergency Management Services.

“These are positions that are suppose to be helping with firebreaks doing assessments, doing all of the things in order to make sure the state is well prepared,” said finance director Luis Salaveria.

In addition– $17.4 million for the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ division of forestry and wildlife to cover contracts for fire response and hazardous fuel reduction– along with emergency response equipment statewide. A DLNR spokesperson said the department is still reviewing the budget.

“A lot of this needs to be done to be safe moving forward as you can see the disaster like what happened on Maui cost us loved ones and can cost billion of dollars of housing so prevention is going to be important,” added Gov. Green

The governor not only talking about the budget but also looking ahead to proposed legislation he says the visitor’s impact fee will be back on the table.

“It’s definitely needed if we’re going to try to deal with more projects for the environment and climate change, we are going to have to get those revenues somewhere,” said Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz (D).