HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a first for the state. The transportation department’s “Freeway Service Patrol” is now sponsored by GEICO.

This new sponsorship helps the 10-vehicle fleet continue to provide its free service to all drivers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is excited about its partnership with GEICO. This sponsorship will provide a new funding source for the DOT’s most successful program,” said Ed Sniffen, Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “The invaluable services FSP provides will continue to be free and available to all motorists.”

FSP patrols about 33 miles of freeways from Kunia Road to Ka Uka Boulevard and all the way to the east end of the H-1.

The United States Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they consider the FSP and other Safety Service Patrols to be “one of the most effective Traffic Incident Management components.”

In the U.S., twenty percent of crashes result from a previous crash, according to DOT. “For every minute a primary incident remains a hazard, the likelihood of a secondary crash increases by 2.8%,” added DOT.

It also clears an average of 9,000 incidents a year from helping stranded motorists to removing debris.

FSP truck sits on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportaion)

FSP truck sits on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportaion)

FSP truck sits on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportaion)

A safety hat and gloves sit on an FSP truck on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportaion)

“We’re committed to doing our part to help keep our roads safe for everyone, locals and visitors alike,” said Tim Dayton, manager of GEICO’s office in Honolulu. “The Freeway Service Patrol shares our values of helping drivers when they need us most, and we know this partnership will go a long way to provide assistance when something unforeseen happens on the road.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can take advantage of this free service, regardless of your driver’s insurance provider.

All you need to do is call 808-841-HELP Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., except holidays.