State’s contact tracing program kicks off Monday, expects to train hundreds by July

FILE – In this photo taken on April 20, 2020, a woman wearing protective face mask looks at her phone past a closed restaurant during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Paris. French lawmakers are set to vote on whether allowing or not France’s contact-tracing app designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus that is raising privacy concerns. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A state training program to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 starts Monday, June 8.

The first pilot group will have 16 trainees in a free online one-and-a-half-day training for clinical healthcare professionals.

By mid-July, the program expects to have trained 320 contact tracers and hundreds more in 2021.

All of the training slots have been filled and there is a waiting list for participants. About 1,200 people have applied for the program.

