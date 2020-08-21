Statehood Day: What’s open and closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday is Statehood Day!
Here is a look at what’s open and closed.
All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers are closed.
The Honolulu Zoo will be open, but all parks, beaches and hiking trails remain closed.
Trash will be picked up.
Mail will also be delivered.
