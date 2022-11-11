HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lay net fishers will need to obtain permits from DLNR to lay their nets in state waters.

In a move approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the state will be able to track the number of lay nets annually.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There will be no fees for Hawai’i residents and active military personnel who get a permit to lay nets. For non-residents, there will be a $25 fee.

BLNR also approved other amendments:

Freshwater stream, multi-panel lay net, resident and throw net have newly clarified definitions.

The BLNR clarified that it is unlawful to leave a gill net unattended.

Penalties for violations were clarified.

BLNR has adopted civil asset forfeiture as a tool of enforcement.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The definitions of certain species of aquatic life were also amended in order to clarify and standardize names. This includes akule, ‘iao, ōpelu and pua.