State warns the public of a suspected mortgage scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) is warning the public of a suspected mortgage scam being carried out by an entity using a name similar to that of HGIA.

An unofficial postcard refers to a “mortgage” with “HAWAII GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE AU.”

The postcard asks recipients to call a phone number and provide a “Mortgage Authentication Phrase” as soon as possible regarding a time sensitive matter.

If you receive a postcard like this or any type of communication that does not appear to be legitimate, it is most likely a scam.

Do not call the number or provide any personal information to anyone who isn’t an official representative of HIGA.

If you are ever unsure about the legitimacy of a notice you receive regarding a loan with the Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority, contact HIGA via email at dbedt.gems@hawaii.gov or call (808) 587-3868 BEFORE responding to the notice.

HGIA is a state agency created to make clean energy investments accessible and affordable to low and moderate-income households, renters, nonprofits, and small businesses.

