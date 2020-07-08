State warns of suspected mortgage scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) is warning its borrowers and the public of a suspected mortgage scam being carried out by an entity using a name similar to that of HGIA.

An unofficial postcard solicitation mailed by the entity refers to a “mortgage” with “HAWAII GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE AU.” The postcard asks recipients to call a phone number and provide a “Mortgage Authentication Phrase” as soon as possible regarding a time sensitive matter.

HGIA does not make mortgage loans. If you receive a postcard like this or any type of communication that does not appear to be legitimate, it is most likely a scam. Do not call the number, release any information or pay any fee for additional information.

If you are ever unsure about the legitimacy of a notice you receive regarding a loan with the Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority, we encourage you to contact us via email at dbedt.gems@hawaii.gov or call (808) 587-3868 before responding to the notice.