State waits for coronavirus test kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As doctors continue to keep an eye out for the virus, the State is still waiting for test kits from the CDC.

Right now, if we need to confirm a case, samples have to be shipped off to Atlanta. The test kits would allow labs here to do the testing. But so far, efforts to bring the kits to Hawaii have hit a few bumps.

“The first sent them to some wrong airports then they sent them again and they were broken. And the third time they sent the re-agents didn’t work, some states are getting activated. Now we’re next,” said Lt. Governor Josh Green.

Once we get those kits, Green says it will take the state about three days to get setup. Then we can expect results within four hours, rather than the days it takes sending samples off to Georgia.