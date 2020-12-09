State urges drivers to get their safety checks before end of the year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is urging Hawaii drivers to get their Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections, also known as Safety Checks.

Currently, the state says all commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle safety inspection certificates and stickers that expire during the declared emergency period for COVID-19 are still considered valid through Dec. 31. However, HDOT warns that the deadline for the extension is fast approaching.

PMVI stations were approved to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines on May 15.

HDOT added that it’s concerned drivers with expired safety checks may get caught in a last-minute rush, should the safety inspection expiration not get extended.

The state says PMVI stations are required and advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines:

Keep a physical distancing of six feet or greater.

Implement sanitation measures and wear appropriate PPE.

Facilities should frequently conduct thorough and detailed cleaning and disinfecting with focus on high-touch areas, like door handles.

Refuse facility entry to anyone visibly displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

For a list of safety inspection stations, click here.

For more information, click here.