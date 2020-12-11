State urges boaters to look out for turtles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials are asking boaters to slow down and look out for turtles.

That’s after 22 green sea turtles were struck by boats so far this year either by the boat’s propellers, the boat itself, or other ocean vessels.

Only one was successfully rehabilitated and released back into the ocean.

“Be aware of your environment,” said Dr. Gregg Levine, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration contract veterinarian. “If there’s turtles in the area. If you’re in recreational boats or canoes, and you’re traveling in a group, communicate if you see a turtle. Just be, have good observation and honor the speed limits depending where you’re at.”

The most recent strike happened on Kauai.

The 150 pound turtle was rescued and brought to Oahu with a large wound that had damaged its spinal cord.

Veterinarians made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal.