HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you see tiny structures that look like homes in town. It’s all part of the governor’s vision to end homelessness. The kauhale for medical services has arrived and the goal is to prevent individuals from ending up back on the street.

According to the governor’s office, local hospitals are reporting more than 200 homeless people being released every month that still need some type of medical care. Going back and forth to emergency rooms is costly too.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The average cost for a person that is in that condition is $80,000 per person per year,” said Gov. Josh Green.

To prevent them from being sent back out onto the streets, 12 kauhale or tiny structures for medical care will soon be up and running on Oahu.

The first six kauhale arrived on Tuesday in the Hawaii Department of Health’s parking.

James Koshiba, governor’s coordinator on homelessness, said “The types of services that will be available include case management, 24/7 on-site assistance for physical and intake and nurse and registered nurses will be making rounds as well.”

The governor’s office said the long-term goal is to get the homeless into community facilities. But they admit, there’s been challenges with finding enough bed space.

Meanwhile, the locks are still on here at the city’s homeless resource center in Iwilei, but Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program hope to start operating out of the first floor sometime this month.

Construction wrapped up on the city’s $17.2 million affordable housing and homeless resource center in February of last year. However, the facility has been empty due to funding issues.

But city councilmembers are glad a portion of the facility will be utilized soon.

Honolulu city councilmember Matt Weyer said, “We need to ensure that we have those services available and when we look at the biggest gap right now it is in stabilization services it is in communities where folks have health needs.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The City acquired a $6 million facility in Wahiawa Tuesday to help those struggling with homelessness, kupuna, and victims of domestic violence.

As far as the kauhale near the Capitol, Gov. Green said, it’s only the beginning with more in the works.

“When we do it and we do it well then you don’t see people struggling on a street corner, in a park at the beach, you see them in a safer space, so our administration is bringing compassion,” said Gov. Green.

The medical respite Kauhale will be operational by the end of this month.