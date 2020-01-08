State touts Ohana Zones program for help with homeless problems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says it’s winning its battle to ending homelessness in Hawaii.

The legislature held its Hawaii homelessness summit on Tuesday.

Among the successes, according to officials is the Ohana Zones program. In 2018, the legislature allotted

$30million to provide emergency shelter, services and permanent housing.

To date, about $6 million has been spent to help 639 people, a third of which were moved into permanent housing.

“If you look at data over the past four years, we see a general downward trend in homelessness,” said Scott Morishige, the governor’s coordinator on homeless. “And we also see a significant increase in placements into permanent housing.”

“We see the project as being very successful,” said Mayor Harry Kim’s executive assistant Sharon Hirota. “We are at full capacity since day one. We’ve worked with our partners in moving individuals since that time to permanent housing.”

Officials also say, the honu roving tents which launched two weeks ago have helped 55 people, and got two into permanent housing.