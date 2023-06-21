HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has an ambitious plan to build more than 50,000 homes geared to fight homelessness and keep residents from moving away from the islands.

Part of the plan is to cut the red tape to get the projects done.

Governor Josh Green M.D. signed several bills into law that will make it easier to access affordable housing.

The legislature has provided more than $500 million that will go into the infrastructure and the units. And they’ll be spread out to different counties that are in need.

“We’ve asked each of the mayors to give us their priorities for housing projects and areas,” said Gov. Green. “It’s very heavy on the neighbor islands, very heavy on the Kona side for example; there are a lot of projects on Kauai and so on.”

Inventory for public housing will get a big boost of more than 11,000 homes.

More than 2,400 are slated for Mayor Wright Housing and nearly 3,000 for Kamehameha Homes. The state said it already issued requests for proposals to major developers.

There are also plans for senior housing and homes for working families; so, they aren’t forced to leave the state to afford a home.

The governor said cutting red tape is also a priority to get the projects moving and to get potential residents approved for loans. He added that TOD, Transit Oriented Development, will play a major role in moving the projects forward.

“A lot of TOD housing is envisioned. That’s been a long-standing goal of ours, and that’s where when we talk about emergency rules that should not be onerous to reduce some of the red tape,” said Green.

Gov. Green added that he also plans to declare an emergency proclamation on housing to help ease the bottlenecks.