State to host a public question and answer session for proposed walkway near Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking for the public’s input in the development of a proposed elevated walkway that would create a bicycle and pedestrian walkway over Ala Moana Boulevard.

The walkway, described as a “land bridge,” would be constructed between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street linking both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard. HDOT says the safety project would help prevent accidental motor vehicle to pedestrian collisions and crash-related injuries that have previously been documented in the area.

In addition to the walkway, Victoria Ward Limited, who is a partner on the project, plans to build a 60-acre master planned Ward Village, which will create at least 4,500 new residential condominiums, according to HDOT.

Another development that HDOT hopes to discuss in the virtual meeting is the Kakaako Rail Transit Station. The department says the transit station is expected to host about 2,650 pedestrians and cyclists each day once opened to the public. Upon completion, the proposed elevated walkway would safely connect pedestrians and bicyclists to Kewalo Basin, Kakaako Waterfront Park and Ala Moana Beach Park.

The project has already been awarded a $20 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration, says HDOT.

HDOT adds that it is still in the early process of developing a “Draft Environmental Assessment” to support project decision-making.

A virtual informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. HDOT says there will be a question-and-answer session after the meeting for the public to take part in.

Questions regarding the proposal can also be emailed to DOT.HWY-AlaMoanaPed@hawaii.gov

