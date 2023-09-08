HONOLULU (KHON2) — The governor is allocating $100 million to support families in need, especially for Maui fire victims. And efforts are underway to start a fund to help resolve lawsuits against the state.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The governor announced on Friday that a compensation fund is in the works for the fire victims who plan to file a lawsuit against the state. He said the plan is to have the state’s co-defendants, like Maui County and Hawaiian Electric, to contribute to the fund.

He added that victims might prefer to settle the lawsuit because they can get the money within months rather than waiting years until a lawsuit is resolved.

“People can get in that circumstance, if we do this right, a settlement right away and they won’t have to pay 35% of whatever settlement they get to an attorney in Los Angeles or New York,” said Gov. Josh Green.

He adds that the state has also asked local attorneys to provide free services in reaching a settlement.

“We’ve approached the bar association. They’ve been very generous, so there are local attorneys already, I understand, reaching out saying that they’re available,” said Green.

A separate fund of $100 million called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is also in the works. The governor added that businesses having trouble paying their rent can also get grants of $10,000 to $20,000 to help keep them afloat.

This comes as the state attorney general continues an investigation into the cause of the fire and what went wrong. She said if necessary, she will use her subpoena powers to question state and county officials.

“I am hoping that all state and county employees recognize it’s our obligation to assess what we did and what we didn’t do and they will voluntarily participate in this,” said State Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When asked if her office can be objective since the state is also a defendant in the lawsuits, Lopez said she can because she is not political.