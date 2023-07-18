HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifty thousand homes in the next five years, that’s what state officials said is needed for Hawaii to begin addressing its housing crisis. A new emergency proclamation signed by the governor would address that crisis by ensuring housing projects are brought to completion.

“We don’t have enough houses for our people. It’s really that simple. That is where we are and we are struggling and suffering because that is the case,” said Gov. Josh Green.

The Emergency Proclamation on Housing signed on Monday sets forth a plan aimed at streamlining the development process of creating more homes in the state and making them affordable for residents.

According to state officials, Hawaii has the most expensive housing in the nation. This unfortunate distinction has led to a crisis of increasing homelessness and many locals being priced out of the islands.

On top of that, that state said Hawaii checks off all the boxes for having the highest level of housing regulations, highest cost of living and being the most unaffordable market in the United States.

“If anyone says this isn’t an emergency or this isn’t a crisis, they are not aware of what’s going on in Hawaii.” Josh Green, Hawaii State Governor

A 2019 report by the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation said the state would need to build 10,000 housing units per year to begin addressing Hawaii’s housing scarcity.

With only 4,000 new units on average being built each year, the EP would work to build more homes quicker. To ensure that, a special working group would be created under the EP to improve the coordination of state and county agencies and ensure housing projects stay on schedule.

“If somebody is going to protect our aina and our home that we were born and raised in, I want it to be the local girl who went to college to study it,” said Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros.

Developers looking to apply must go through an application process under the EP.

The EP will be in place for 12 months.