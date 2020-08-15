State Sheriffs searching for a woman reported missing from Kahi Mohala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State sheriffs are searching for a 36-year-old woman in the custody of the Department of Health, reported missing from Kahi Mohala, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that her name is Cherish Craig, also known as Cherish Lopez. She is five feet and two inches tall, and weighs around 161 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has a large tattoo across her chest. She was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

