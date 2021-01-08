State sheriffs search for parole fugitive Charleston Silva

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State sheriffs are searching for a parole fugitive who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say 29-year-old Charleston Silva is 5’9 tall and weighs 247 pounds.

He has a dark beard and tattoos on his right and left hands that say Cha and Chi.

Silva is known to frequent the west side on Oahu

He was serving time for robbery and was paroled in April of 2019.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call state sheriffs or 911.