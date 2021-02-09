State sheriffs capture missing work furlough inmate Peter Kanohokula

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After four days of searching, the State Sheriffs Special Operations Fugitive Unit captured missing work furlough inmate Peter Kanohokula.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The 44-year-old was serving time for ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm. He was reported missing on Feb. 5 at approximately 3 a.m. after failing to attend a headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. Kanohokula was a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. The State Sheriff’s office says he was not authorized to leave the facility.

He was found on on Feb. 9 in the Mililani area. He was captured without incident.

Authorities returned Kanohokula to the Oahu Community Correctional Center after charging him with escape in the second degree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories