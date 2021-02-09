State sheriffs capture missing work furlough inmate Peter Kanohokula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After four days of searching, the State Sheriffs Special Operations Fugitive Unit captured missing work furlough inmate Peter Kanohokula.

The 44-year-old was serving time for ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm. He was reported missing on Feb. 5 at approximately 3 a.m. after failing to attend a headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. Kanohokula was a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. The State Sheriff’s office says he was not authorized to leave the facility.

He was found on on Feb. 9 in the Mililani area. He was captured without incident.

Authorities returned Kanohokula to the Oahu Community Correctional Center after charging him with escape in the second degree.