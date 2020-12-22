HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella held an organized peaceful demonstration at the Department of Hawaiian Homelands’ headquarters in Kapolei.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Fevella says the demonstration is in opposition to a legislative proposal brought forth by DHHL pushing for the authorization of limited casino gaming in the form of a single integrated resort property in Kapolei.
The demonstration happened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, ahead of the of Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting that was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
“Native Hawaiians are in need of homes, not a casino,” said Minority Leader Fevella. “As legislators, we need to ensure that the State fulfills it’s obligation to Native Hawaiians currently on the Hawaiian Homes waitlist.”
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Reed: If Trump vetoes defense bill, it will be a slap in the face to our troops
- COVID-19 relief bill passes, but not all lawmakers are in favor
- Biden Inaugural Chair says to stay home for his swearing-in as Trump supporters hold virtual ‘second inauguration’
- State senate minority leader holds peaceful demonstration in opposition of DHHL’s casino bill
- Get the Best Coffee on Kaua’i, Support Local Businesses at Warehouse 3540