State senate minority leader holds peaceful demonstration in opposition of DHHL’s casino bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella held an organized peaceful demonstration at the Department of Hawaiian Homelands’ headquarters in Kapolei.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Fevella says the demonstration is in opposition to a legislative proposal brought forth by DHHL pushing for the authorization of limited casino gaming in the form of a single integrated resort property in Kapolei.

The demonstration happened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, ahead of the of Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting that was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

“Native Hawaiians are in need of homes, not a casino,” said Minority Leader Fevella. “As legislators, we need to ensure that the State fulfills it’s obligation to Native Hawaiians currently on the Hawaiian Homes waitlist.”