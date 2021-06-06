State sees impressive response in prize giveaway program aimed at encouraging vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Hawaii residents have already responded to a new program that aims to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Governor David Ige announced two major initiatives that will serve as part of the state’s ongoing vaccination efforts.

One of the initiatives involved loosening some travel restrictions that Hawaii is currently under. On June 15, Hawaii residents who are vaccinated will be able to return from the mainland without having to show a negative COVID-19 test.

The other incentive focused on offering prizes and discounts in a monthlong giveaway. Prizes include HawaiianMiles with Hawaiian Airlines, a trip to Las Vegas for 2, free Zippys for a year and more.

On Sunday, June 6, the Hawaii Department of Health reported more than 78,000 people have entered the giveaway.