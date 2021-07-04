State sees decrease in pedestrian fatalities as more safety measures are taken

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are asking motorists to drive with caution this Independence Day as both DUIs and speeding have increased across the state. But, there is one area where Hawaii is improving: pedestrian fatalities.

The state ramped up efforts to reduce pedestrian deaths in 2019 by building more raised crosswalks. The year brought 37 pedestrian deaths.

In 2020, a drastic drop in deaths was reported, with 21 lives lost and 2021 is already showing a better pace as 10 people have died from pedestrian accidents as of June 23.

While that reduction could be a result of the coronavirus pandemic and less cars on the road, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) says raised crosswalks are certainly helping.

“The biggest thing we see when we put the raised pedestrian crosswalks in place is we see higher compliance by drivers, we see pedestrians taking their safety into their own hands and we also see that every time that driver comes to that area there’s a slow down. There’s a speed reduction throughout the corridor which is a really really good thing,” said Deputy Director of Highways for HDOT Ed Sniffen.

Sniffen adds that Hawaii currently has 23 raised crosswalks and is looking to add more in places like Fort Weaver Road on Oahu and Kuhio Highway on Kauai.

The Federal Highway administration says these types of crosswalks can decrease pedestrian crashes by 45%.