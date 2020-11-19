State seeks community input on Kauai project aimed at reducing fires

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — To reduce the risk of fires in Kauai’s Pu‘u Ka Pele Forest Reserve, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking the community’s input in a proposed forest thinning and fire break maintenance.

DOFAW says the Pu‘u Ka Pele Forest Reserve is a high-risk area for wildland fires. The proposed tree thinning would be conducted along Contour Road and involve removal of the majority of log and slash piles along Hikimoe Ridge Road.

Community members are invited to provide input and voice any concern regarding the proposed efforts via a virtual Zoom meeting. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The link to the Zoom meeting can be found here.

Those who are unable to attend or wish to present additional comments are able to email Mapuana O’Sullivan at Mapuana.R.Osullivan@hawaii.gov. DOFAW will also be accepting mailed input. Please mail comments to Mapuana O’Sullivan at 3060 Eiwa Street ste. nbr. 306. All input being sent by mail or email no later than Dec. 4.