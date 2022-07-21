HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and leadership officials from the Senate and House announced that they are looking for applicants for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.

Members will serve a three-year term, managing the lands of Mauna Kea, according to Act 225 (HB2024).

There will be eleven voting members:

The chairperson of the board of land and natural resources, or the chairperson’s designee

The mayor of the County of Hawaiʻi, or the mayor’s designee

The chairperson of the board of regents of the University of Hawaiʻi; provided that the chairperson of the UH board of regents may designate a Member of the board of regents Past member of the board of regents with experience with Mauna Kea to serve as the chairperson of the UH Board of regents’ designee. If a past member of the UH board of regents is appointed to fill this seat, the appointee and following positions shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate



An individual with ʻāina (land) resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island‑based management

An individual who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of p-12 public education or post-secondary education

A representative who shall be appointed by the governor from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories

An individual with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business

An individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea

An individual who is a recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices

The governor shall appoint two members from a list of three names submitted for each appointment by the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives

To apply, go to the “Department of Land & Natural Resources” tab on the board and commissions website. Then, select the box next to Mauna Kea Stewardship or Overnight Authority and submit at the bottom of the page.

Fill out the following application then sign and submit.

Applicants are encouraged to apply by July 28.