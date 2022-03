HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Dental Service is giving the Hawaii Science and Engineering Fair a big boost.

It’s made a multi-year, $340,000 pledge to the Hawaii Academy of Science.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Wayne Kamitaki, chair of the Hawaii Academy of Science Board of Directors, joined Take2 to talk about how the gift will be used.