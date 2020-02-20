State says sandbag groin in Waikiki is working well

It’s been a few months since the state installed a sandbag groin at Kuhio Beach Park to combat erosion. They say it’s working really well.
The groin is made up of 83, 10-thousand pound bags of sand. It stabilizes that part of the beach so that the old Waikiki Tavern Foundation is now buried, allowing pedestrians to safely get to the water.
