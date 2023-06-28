HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state just rolled out a $36 million baggage handling system at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Officials said it will make it more convenient for passengers to check their luggage and streamline the process.

Luggage checked in at Terminal 1 now goes through a maze of conveyor belts and sensors that first determines if additional inspections should be done by TSA or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Any bags that come lower, it means that it needs to be manually checked either by TSA or USDA,” said Ford Fuchigami, deputy director for airports with the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The Explosive Detection Systems, or EDS machines, are the key. They now have four of them when they used to have three. Also, officials said the technology is much better now.

“Each machine now can process 600 bags versus the 400 it did before per hour. So, you have an increased capacity right now of 800 bags per hour,” said Fuchigami.

TSA says it also delivers a more thorough and efficient way of screening bags. The EDS provides a 3D X-ray image of each bag.

“If there is any concerning item that comes up in that X-ray image, that image will then be reviewed by one of our officers in a resolution room, which is on airport property,” said Nanea Vasta, federal security director for Pacific airports at TSA.

If that officer determines that more inspection is required, the bag will then be transported to another room, where another officer can scan it, and, if necessary, manually search the bag. Vasta adds that a very small percentage of bags wind up being manually searched.

“All of our equipment is very effective, but the newer technology is able to basically achieve that result in a very short amount of time,” she said.

The Department of Agriculture will be connected to the system next month, which means passengers no longer have to screen their bags outside the lobby first before checking them in. The state plans to expand even more in the months ahead with Lobby 3 connected by January.

“And then the entire Terminal 1 will be complete, and then we’ll move on basically for the rest of the airport, Terminal 2,” said Fuchigami.

Hawaiian Airlines said the new system will allow them to move more checked bags more reliably and called it a welcome improvement.