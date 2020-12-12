State removes illegal camps from Kapaa Quarry Road, Kapena Falls, Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teams from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) cleared out illegal campsites at Kapaa Quarry Road, Kapena Falls and the Diamond Head State Monument over the week of Monday, Dec. 7.

The DNLR says that the occupants of the camps were given notice to move last week, but some remained and many left trash behind.

“The camps quite frankly are like hazmat sights, you gotta’ go in there, you got needles, you got human waste, you got dead animals. It’s really quite disgusting what we find sometimes.” David smith, dlnr division of forestry and wildlife administrator

Officials say keeping these lands clear of illegal campers is important to protect wildlife in the areas.

While many illegal campers have refused help, the DLNR says they have had some success moving campers into temporary housing.

Tons of trash and 42 illegal campsites were removed from the Sand Island State Recreation Area in November.