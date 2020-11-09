State removes 42 illegal camps, tons of trash from Sand Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii cleared out 42 illegal campsites and removed 190.5 tons of trash from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6 at the Sand Island State Recreation Area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Camping is allowed in the Recreation Area by permit-only. Teams from the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation cleared out the camps after posting warning notices one week in advance.

The collected items included personal belongings, bicycle frames, wheels and parts, mopeds, cooking and eating utensils, as well as bottles and cans. Images of the cleanup can be found below.

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

COURTESY OF: DLNR

Tents and makeshift shelters were hidden behind kiawe trees on beaches facing the airport.

The state had been getting complaints from people saying squatters yell at them and dogs chase them.

Officials say a total of 40 large containers were used to haul away the trash.

Latest Stories on KHON2