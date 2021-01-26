State reminds residents not to throw away Economic Impact Payment debit cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) reminded Hawaii residents on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to not throw away their Economic Impact Payments that may be arriving in the mail as pre-paid debit cards.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The card — worth up to $600 — is legitimate if the words “VISA” and “DEBIT” are on the front side and “MetaBank, N.A.” can be clearly read on the back of the card. The OCP says, consumers do not have to worry about scams as long as they are using the official Internal Revenue Service (IRS) card.

“While consumers should always be vigilant before providing personal information to anyone offering or sending unexpected money in the mail or email, consumers can rest assured that these debit cards are not a scam. “In order to fully protect themselves, recipients should only call the number listed in the IRS instructions and refrain from divulging any information to anyone else.” OCP Executive Director Stephen Levins

Residents are also advised that the legitimate debit card will arrive inside of an envelope with the seal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Activating the card requires the holder to provide personal information like their social security number. The State says, cardholders should only call the number listed on the IRS instructions.

Consumers in Hawaii can find more information about the debit cards here but are advised to seek specific answers directly from the IRS.