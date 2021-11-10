State relaunches Hawaii Restaurant Card to support restaurant, food supply industry and their employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has relaunched the Hawaii Restaurant Card (HRC) Business Holiday Card in order to support the restaurant and food supply chain industry, as well as their employees.

According to officials, businesses can now order these HRC Business Holiday Cards until Friday, Dec. 10. The cards will be available in amounts of $25, $50 and $100; they will be mailed directly to the businesses.

Businesses who receive HRC Business Holiday Cards can give them to their employees. These preloaded debit cards can be used at all restaurants, eateries, taverns, fast food establishments and bars in Hawaii that accept Debit MasterCard and will be valid through June 30, 2022.

“Last year, the Hawaii Restaurant Card program resulted in more than $75 million of direct impact to our local food supply chain — including restaurants, farmers, fishermen, ranchers, producers and distributors — which all benefited from this statewide economic stimulus initiative. Today, I hope businesses will consider purchasing Hawaii Restaurant Cards for their holiday gifts. This will ensure that our money stays in the islands and benefits our local community.” Gov. David Ige

For orders placed and received by Nov. 26, businesses will receive their cards by Dec. 10. For orders received between Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, cards will be delivered by Dec. 31.

For more information and the order form, click here.