State recovers over $31.7M in botched software implementation lawsuit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii is getting over $31 million for a failed project to implement a new computer system.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) hired “Ciber Inc.” to design and implement a financial accounting system in 2008.
According to a lawsuit filed by the DOT, the project faced delays, design defects, failed tests and a shortage of skilled consultants.
Ciber abandoned the project in 2014, over five years and $7 million later.
Ciber and its primary insurer agreed to pay the DOT $11 million in 2017.
The insurers agreed to settle the case for more than $20 million on Monday, May 17, just as an arbitration trial was set to begin.
