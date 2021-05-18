State recovers over $31.7M in botched software implementation lawsuit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii is getting over $31 million for a failed project to implement a new computer system.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) hired “Ciber Inc.” to design and implement a financial accounting system in 2008.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to a lawsuit filed by the DOT, the project faced delays, design defects, failed tests and a shortage of skilled consultants.

Ciber abandoned the project in 2014, over five years and $7 million later.

Ciber and its primary insurer agreed to pay the DOT $11 million in 2017.

The insurers agreed to settle the case for more than $20 million on Monday, May 17, just as an arbitration trial was set to begin.

Click here to read more about the lawsuit.