State proposes development of new OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials are looking into plans for a possible development of a new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

The State Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) says the current OCCC is beset by a declining physical plant and a lack of space for inmate programs and services.

A request for interest (RFI) has been made available, DAGS reports. The department says any information, input, and expressions of interest received from respondents to the RFI will refine assumptions and expectations regarding the planning, procurement and eventual delivery of the new OCCC.

RFI’s are being processed according to the following schedule:

The RFI and additional project-related information is available on the OCCC Future Plans website.

A remote webinar will be held on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. to describe plans for the new OCCC, present the RFI, share project-related information, review the information being sought and address other related topics. The webinar can be found here.