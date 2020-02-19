State plans to dredge Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been nearly two decades since the Ala Wai Canal has been dredged.

Work to remove silt and sediments from the canal will start later this month in February 2020.

The state didn’t give an exact start date.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Activities like paddling may be impacted.

It’ll take the rest of the year to finish the project.

Crews will take out 186,000 cubic yards of material from the canal.

It’ll be towed to an EPA approved, deep ocean site.

The dredging will cost more than $21 million.