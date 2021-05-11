State orders Pono Life Maui to shut down medical cannabis production, retail operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is revoking the medical cannabis dispensary license for Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC, and its individual licensee, Dr. William Mitchell, Jr. after the Department of Health issued a Notice of Violation and Order.

Pono Life Sciences must immediately shut down its medical cannabis production and retail operations.

The Order was issued due to their ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits as required by law. The licensee has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the notice.

Pono Life Sciences retail location at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului will remain closed until further notice.

Registered medical cannabis patients on Maui may find an alternate dispensary location here.