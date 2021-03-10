State officials visit Kaupakalua Dam and Reservoir to survey damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State dam safety officials visited Kaupakalua Dam and Reservoir on Tuesday, March 9, after Monday’s catastrophic flooding in Haiku.

Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Dam Safety officials were joined by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, county staff, as well as dam and reservoir operators.

Continued rain kept the water flowing over its spillway, but it was significantly less than Monday’s torrential rain events that caused the water to overtop the aged dam.

During the site survey, the group saw rushing brown water still flowing through the spillway and backed up in Kaupakalua Stream beyond the Peahi Road Bridge. Uprooted trees, pavements and home debris were scattered everywhere.

Kaupakalua Dam and Reservoir site visit on March 9, 2021. (Courtesy: DLNR)

“Just imagine, three days ago this was dry. This dam is old, and we require it to stay dry, so that any water coming down the stream normally just washes through,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said. “With more than 14 inches of rain in a very short period of time, the reservoir just filled up, and overtopped the dam and sent water rushing down the spillway. It will take a while for all of that water to flow out.”

DLNR detailed current plans for the removal of the dam and reservoir. Planning and permitting is underway and construction to “dismantle” the dam is expected to begin this summer.

“We’ve been working with the dam owners on these plans for the past year to really expedite that schedule,” said DLNR Dam Safety Engineer Edwin Matsuda. “We do have to wait for the dry season, because this is an in-stream reservoir and you always face the possibility of more heavy rainfall. Timing will be critical.”