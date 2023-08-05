HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials are once again pleading with the public to drive safely after seven people died in separate traffic accidents over the course of eight days.

“It’s more than just statistics. These people have stories and they leave behind family and friends who are going to grieve and — and hurt for quite a while,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jai Cunningham.

According to HDOT, since June 18 Hawaii had gone 38 days without a traffic fatality — that streak came to an end on July 27.

On that Thursday, a bicyclist on Maui was killed after being hit by a 2021 grey Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck trying to overtake other vehicles in Kahului.

The DOT said July would have been the first month since 2004 that the state had gone without a traffic fatality.

Instead, in just one week, three more deadly accidents followed.

A fiery collision took the life of three people in Lahaina on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The scene of deadly vehicle collision on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (MPD) The scene of deadly vehicle collision on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (MPD)

That same day on Oahu, a bicyclist attempting to cross Kalanianaole Highway was hit by a vehicle and later died from his injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, a multiple-vehicle collision in Aiea killed an elderly couple.

First responders at the scene of a deadly vehicle collision on the H-1 Freeway in Aiea, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Hawaii Department of Transportation) First responders at the scene of a deadly vehicle collision on the H-1 Freeway in Aiea, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Hawaii Department of Transportation)

Ending the week off, a 22-year-old male motorcyclist remains hospitalized with critical injuries after speeding on the H-1 Freeway and colliding with another vehicle.

Among warnings against speeding and distracted driving, the HDOT is reminding drivers to keep in mind that these are people’s lives out there on our roadways.

“Just know that these are moms. These are grandmoms. They’re grandfathers, they’re uncles, they’re brothers. They’re your neighbors. They’re your friends,” said Cunningham.