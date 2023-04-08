HONOLULU (KHON2) –Hawai’i State leaders said they believe that civil rights transcend the realm of partisan politics.

The courts are the latest battleground between universal civil rights and limited rights based on government regulation of personal decisions.

The Green Administration has released a statement in support of healthcare freedom for all persons regardless of pregnancy status.

“As Hawaiʻi’s physician governor, I feel strongly about health care, including reproductive health care and women’s rights to make choices,” said Governor Josh Green M.D.

On Friday, April 7, it was reported that a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a stay in the case. This means the judge ordered that as continued litigation moves forward, access to mifepristone, a medication used for abortions, be prevented.

“We cannot condone any scenario in which individual judges in other states seek to override decades of careful, scientific research and approvals of mifepristone by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our state joins all others that support [pregnant person’s] freedom of choice and their access to all forms of safe, legal health care,” explained Gov. Green.

Following the Texas ruling, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington issued a ruling that prevents the FDA from withdrawing access to mifepristone.

This decision directly impacts Hawai’i.

“I applaud the Washington court’s ruling, which preserves mifepristone access in the State of Hawaiʻi while the Washington case proceeds,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000; that was 23 years ago. Since then, it has become the most used medication to safely and privately induce an abortion. The drug has been studied and researched for decades and has proven its ability to effectively end a pregnancy safely.

“The Texas district court’s decision, on the other hand, blatantly disregards medical research establishing the proven safety of mifepristone. I will continue to fight against unnecessary restrictions on medication abortion, and vigorously support and defend Hawaiʻi’s laws protecting abortion access,” explained Lopez.

Lopez took on the task of authorizing the State of Hawai‘i to bring suit as a plaintiff in the Washington case — State of Washington & State of Hawai‘i, et al. v. U.S. Food & Drug Administration — specifically to safeguard mifepristone access in Hawai‘i.

The Department of Human Services weighed in on the situation to express support for the inherent right to privacy of all U.S. citizens without interference from government regulation.

“For decades, Hawaiʻi as a state has recognized the inherent constitutional right to privacy for women and girls to choose how, if and when they become pregnant,” said Department of Human Services Director Cathy Betts.

Betts went on to explain further.

“Mifepristone has been recognized globally as a safe and effective medication, notably, even safer than penicillin. It is incredibly tragic that a safe and effective medication for over two decades is being politicized, threatening the lives of [pregnant persons], inevitably impacting families and our greater community,” said Betts.

The Department of Health also provided support for continued access to mifepristone.

“Access to reproductive healthcare is critical for maternal health outcomes,” said Department of Health Director Kenneth Fink, M.D.

Even as maternal mortality and infant mortality rates continue to soar in the U.S., few who want to restrict personal freedoms broach the topic.

“Restricting an FDA approved medication with twenty years of usage disregards science and threatens public health. With more than 50% of pregnancy terminations in Hawaiʻi utilizing mifepristone, access to medication abortion is vital for women’s health.”