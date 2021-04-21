State moves forward with new Aloha Stadium project, starts with real estate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has began its search for a developer for the real estate portion of the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED).

The 98-acre NASED project will involve two Request for Proposals (RFP): one for the new Aloha Stadium (Stadium Project) on approximately 20 acres and the other for the development of the land surrounding the stadium (Real Estate Project), which comprises the remainder of the NASED site.

State officials say the developer who is selected will be responsible for developing the 20 acres of land surrounding the stadium.

“We do have very clear idea of the vision that we’d like to have portrayed, and that is one of a mixed-use, highly diverse community that sets up the whole of the site and the neighborhood for a commercial and economic success,” said Stacey jones, Crawford Architects owner and senior principal.

Three finalists have already been selected for the stadium portion of the project.

A briefing session for those interested will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 4.

If you would like to register for the virtual NASED Market Outreach presentation, please visit the project’s website.