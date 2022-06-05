HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge has officially kicked off and people of all ages are invited to join in the program.

The program includes virtual and in-person activities, opportunities to earn reading rewards, and more.

There will be fun rewards for getting to the 300, 600 and 1000-minute reading mark.

The grand prize includes four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

The program kicked off on Sunday and will end on July 30.

To register in the summer challenge, click here.