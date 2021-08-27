State launches website promoting work-from-home jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) launched a new website to help connect Hawaii residents with verified work-from-home job opportunities.

NexRep is a partner of the Hawaii Remote Work Pilot Project. The company’s CEO, Teddy Liaw, spoke with KHON2 about the types of jobs residents can get without leaving their homes.

“It’s absolutely going to be the new norm,” Liaw said about remote jobs. “We used to see, for example, as a metric, about 3,000 applications a week, and now [we’re seeing] 9,000,” he said.

To learn more and apply for a work-from-home position, click here.