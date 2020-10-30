State launches online tip portal to report unlicensed activity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is now able to submit tips about businesses conducting unlicensed activities to the state’s newest online portal.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) debuted a new website portal allowing the public to submit tips regarding unlicensed activities. RICO previously required all tips to be mailed or called in.

“With the ongoing challenges and protective measures brought on by the pandemic, our new online U-Tip tool allows RICO to continue working together with the community in addressing ongoing unlicensed activity promptly and safely with limited contact,” said Complaints and Enforcement Officer Esther Brown. “We encourage the public to be additional eyes and ears for our state and alert us of potential misconduct.”

Information sent to RICO helps the office to monitor industries for possible violations. RICO says the reports help the division carry out expedited investigations into possible ongoing unlicensed activity occurring in Hawaii.

Industries requiring a license include contractors, massage therapists, doctors, real estate salespersons, brokers and auto repair mechanics.

To view the new U-tip portal, click here.

For any additional questions call 587-4272.

