State intends to seek extended imprisonment for suspect accused of brutal attempted murder, sex assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu man who was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Michael Hirokawa is accused of brutally attacking a woman at his residence on Nov. 21. The victim told police that Hirokawa choked her, stomped on her head and repeatedly punched her. She was able to escape only after Hirokawa fell asleep.
The victim was found bleeding, just outside of an elevator in the building’s lobby. She was transported to the hospital where she remains due to her injuries.
Hirokawa’s trial has been set for Feb. 8. He remains free on bail, after posting $500,000.
