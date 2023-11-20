HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tommy Kekoa Carvalho, the 25-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an on-duty State Hospital nurse, has been indicted for Murder in the Second Degree.

Carvalho allegedly fatally stabbed 29-year-old Justin Bautista on Nov. 13, at the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of Justin Bautista, a public servant who was killed doing essential work for the people of Hawaii,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “I commend the Honolulu Police Department personnel for their diligence and professionalism in investigating this case. The Department of the Attorney General will hold those who attack public servants accountable.”

The incident occurred as Carvalho was transitioning out of the hospital into a group home to then re-enter society.

The grand jury indicted Carvalho Monday afternoon, and he is set to carry a mandatory life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole.

He is currently being held without bail and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.